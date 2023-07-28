savana.jpg
For some, the dream to be a musician is about fame and fortune, but for others its about something completely different. For many artists who fall into that category its about inspiring others and spreading a message more powerful than yourself.

“God gave me a gift and I just want to use it for His Honor and Glory,” said Nortonville resident Savana (Poole) Adams. “If one lost soul could be touched by one of the songs God has given me, my heart will be blessed.”

