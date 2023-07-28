For some, the dream to be a musician is about fame and fortune, but for others its about something completely different. For many artists who fall into that category its about inspiring others and spreading a message more powerful than yourself.
“God gave me a gift and I just want to use it for His Honor and Glory,” said Nortonville resident Savana (Poole) Adams. “If one lost soul could be touched by one of the songs God has given me, my heart will be blessed.”
Adams will get the chance to do that in March when she will perform on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, thanks to the Inspirational Country Music Association.
Nashville-based ICMA is a music non-profit organization committed to deepening the impact of Christian Country Music on the industry by giving artists a pathway to perform, while still continuing to follow their faith.
In June, Adams competed in the ICMA’s Sound of Small Town America competition at Friday After 5 in Owensboro. The event was one of four showcase competitions across four states (Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas). Each state had a preliminary round of 20 contestants and the top five from each state will advance to the finale in March at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
More from this section
“To enter the contest I submitted an audition video singing an original Christian song I wrote,” said Adams. “I received an email a week later stating that I had been selected to compete in Owensboro. I sang an original song I wrote called “You’re My Savior”. I wrote it as a thank you letter to Jesus for saving my soul and being everything I need in this life. He has blessed me with.”
In the end Adams was selected to advance. She will compete at the Grand Ole Opry on March 27, 2024, the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“My parents (Robert and Ruth Ann Poole) took me to the Grand Ole Opry for the first time when I was in elementary school,” Adams said. “I grew up loving Loretta Lynn. I remember seeing the stage and the iconic circle that she and so many other country music legends have stood in to sing the songs that inspired me. From that moment, I always dreamed of standing in that circle and singing my songs.”
Adams has been performing country music around the region for years, both as a solo artist and as part of a duo, but following the birth of her twins with husband Trevor Adams, she has found new directions with her music.
“Since I made the decision to make Jesus my Lord and Savior and rededicate my life to him fully, He has laid on my heart a new desire and passion to serve Him by singing the lyrics and Melodies that he speaks to my heart,” she said. “Knowing that I will be singing about my savior Jesus Christ, makes this experience so much more special to me.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.