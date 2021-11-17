An early morning ATV accident claimed the life of a Webster County sheriff’s deputy Friday.
According to a release from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Gary L. Cole, 59 of Sebree, died at the scene of the accident at the intersection of KY 283 and Cottingham Pratt Road. The single-vehicle accident occurred before sunrise, the report reads.
Cole was attempting to make a right turn from KY 283 onto Cottingham Pratt Road when the left front tire of the ATV left the roadway, the report states. The vehicle shifted sideways and entered the ditch, and Cole was partially ejected and caught beneath the ATV.
Webster County Coroner Todd Vanover declared Cole dead at the scene.
Cole had left his home on KY 283 to go hunting, according to the report.
Cole worked as a bailiff for the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. He is the husband of Webster County Circuit Clerk Janet Cole.
He retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet where he was employed as a superintendent. He worked as a USSSA baseball umpire, and loved any activity that took him outdoors.
Funeral services were held Monday.
