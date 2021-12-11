The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Jamie Braden, of Nortonville, was arrested, December 9, for failure to appear in court.
• James M. Williams, of White Plains, was arrested, December 9, for theft/shoplifting and failure to appear in court for the third time.
• Stephanie Niswonger, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 9, for theft/shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine in the first offense, and tampering with physical evidence.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Lisa A. Smalley, was arrested, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Tyson Antonio Hamilton, was arrested, for failure to appear in court, speeding over 18 mph in a school zone, and driving on a a DUI suspended license.
• Randall D. Curneal, was arrested, for criminal possession in the first degree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.