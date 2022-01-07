State lawmakers voted on Wednesday to push back the filing deadline for all state and local political races in Kentucky during the 2022 election cycle.
Last Friday, House Republicans introduced a redistricting plan for the entire state, which happens every ten years following the U.S. Census. This time around, that plan makes changes the districts represented by many State Representatives across Kentucky. Some of those changes are rather large and impactful.
Currently, Hopkins County has three different state representatives; Jim Gooch of the 12th District, Melinda Gibbons Prunty of the 15th District and Myron Dossett of the 9th District, each of whom represent a portion of the county. Under the new plan, Hopkins County will become the 4th District, which will make the county one unified county which currently has no resident representative.
With the election filing deadline originally set for yesterday, Friday, Jan. 7, the logistics of getting candidates filed in the correct districts became practically impossible, resulting in the House pushing the deadline back to Jan. 25.
The change not only gives candidates looking to run for state representative more time to file, it also gives interested parties more time to file for local races, including all city and county level races.
In many of those races, the incumbents currently find themselves running unopposed, but the extension gives potential competitors more time to file. As of the last update from the Hopkins County Clerk’s office, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, County Clerk Keenan Cloern, Jailer Mike Lewis and County Coroner Dennis Mayfield were all running unopposed.
Candidates seeking to run in local and county elections must file at their local county clerk’s office. Those looking to enter statewide races must travel to the secretary of state’s office in Frankfort.
