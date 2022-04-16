Town Crier

TODAY

• The Hopkins County Humane Society will be offering 50% off microchips, $12, for all pet owners from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is by appointment only. Call 270-821-8965 to make an appointment. The humane society is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail.

UPCOMING

• The White Plains Senior Citizens Community Dinner will be held on April 18 at 11:45 a.m. in the White Plains Community Center. A program will be presented by The Door of Hope.

Menu will include vegetable soup, crackers and drinks. Guest are asked to bring sandwiches, salads and deserts. Hillside Villa will provide free blood pressure checks.

• The Madisonville Sports Hall of Fame committee will be accepting nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame class from now through April 19th. In order to be eligible for nomination players should have graduated in good standing from Madisonville HS, Madisonville-North Hopkins HS or Rosenwald HS at least ten years ago and have received All-Region, All-State, All-American, or other distinguished honors in their sport while competing on the high school level. Coaches should have coached at one of these schools, have attained a winning record and no longer be active in the sport for which they are being nominated. Mail nominations to: Brock Shoulders, 4515 Hanson Rd, Madisonville, KY 42431.

• The American Legion Auxiliary will be holding an Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22 until food runs out. The cost for a plate is $6 and includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. The Legion is located at 856 Legion Drive.

• Madisonville Community College will be hosting a Vendor Showcase at the Madisonville City Park on Sat. April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring retail vendors, crafts and food trucks.

• The Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the TC Mini Mart, 174 W. Center St., next to Todd’s Furniture.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

