BIRD.jpg

Although many people are unaware, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says that backyard bird feeders pose a risk of salmonella and death to songbirds who frequent them.

 KDFW photo

FRANKFORT, — Kentuckians are encouraged to pay special attention to their backyard bird feeders after recent tests found salmonella in several deceased songbirds collected from Bullitt, Calloway and Washington counties.

In response to recent reports from the public, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources collected several deceased pine siskins from the counties and submitted them to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study lab in Athens, Georgia. Tests confirmed the presence of salmonella in several of the birds.

