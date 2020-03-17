Dawson Springs Independent Schools delivered more than 500 meals to students Monday, the first day of school closure to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
School Superintendent Lenny Whalen said the district’s plan to get the students fed went “extremely well” on the first day of the district’s closure. School has been canceled until April 13.
School employees delivered lunches and breakfasts by bus late Monday morning, while other employees were staged outside the school gymnasium with meals available on a drive-thru basis.
In addition to the sack lunches prepared by the school cafeteria staff, the Hopkins County YMCA provided meals later in the day at five locations in Dawson Springs.
The students weren’t just full of food; before school let out for the extended break on Friday afternoon, each student was given a folder containing weeks of school work, instructions on what to accomplish, information about meals and ways to contact the school. This is part of an emergency waiver granted to the district as a method of slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday morning, teachers were stationed either in their homes or their classrooms ready to answer questions any parents or students had for them. Other staff members were pulled into help the teachers.
Staff members called and messaged parents using their cellphones, landlines or classroom apps. The district is seeking two-way communication so parents and teachers are on the same page in regard to the student’s education.
Dawson Springs Elementary School teacher Marcella McCuiston set up shop at her dining room table Monday morning. She was armed with her laptop, her cellphone, a packet similar to the ones given to the students, a schedule and other documents, including guidelines set out by the school district for the nontraditional instruction days ahead. Her cordless landline phone was within reach.
McCuiston, who teaches first grade, said she is there to help any student who needs help. She is finding out when parents are available to talk and to aid them in completing the worksheets in the packet. She told parents and her students to work steadily on the assignments, suggesting one math worksheet, front and back, and one reading worksheet, front and back, each day. Students must also complete lessons on some online programs.
Across the table from McCuiston is her son, Carlton. He is a junior at Dawson Springs High School. He said he plans to mirror the NTI days off his classroom schedule. A high-schooler’s day is filled with seven periods and lunch. Each period lasts about 45 minutes. Carlton said he has tried to spend 45 minutes on each class.
Carlton is part of group chat on Snapchat and can communicate with his classmates about the content. Unlike the elementary school students who are just reviewing material, the high-schoolers will learn new concepts during the NTI days.
Carlton’s thoughts drifted to the fishing team, a team with which he competes in the spring. McCuiston and her husband, Joey, assist the team. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Friday that all sports will enter a “dead period” until April 12.
Whalen said the future of the sports, prom and graduation has not been determined. The senior trip, which was originally scheduled for April 2-7, has been postponed until May 14-19, a move approved by the school board Monday night. Career Day for this year has been canceled.
Following a mandate Monday from the governor, restaurants closed at 5 p.m. to in-store dining.
Ms. Becky’s Place announced on Facebook that take-out orders will be accepted. The restaurant’s phone number is 270-797-2228.
Fiesta Acapulco Mexican Restaurant will take carry-out orders for the rest of the week. Orders can be placed over the phone by calling 270-425-2019 or 270-875-0255.
Dairy Queen’s drive-thru will be open.
Plans have not yet been announced for the Subway inside Ideal Market. The restaurant’s phone number is 270-797-2858.
Casey’s General Store will have food available and offers delivery. The business phone number is 270-797-5576. Minit Mart can be reached at 270-797-2227.
The Dawson Springs Parent-Teacher Organization Father-Daughter Dance on March 28 has been postponed.
The Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center announced its closure Monday. It plans to re-open on April 7. The museum’s luncheon scheduled for later this month is also postponed.
The city of Dawson Springs announced Monday that its Tuesday night meeting would be canceled after Gov. Beshear suggested meetings with large crowds be canceled. The garbage truck is down, city officials said, and trash pickup is on a one-day delay and will run through Thursday.
Local nursing homes, Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center and Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center, screen their employees at the door and have implemented a strict visitor policy. To reach Tradewater, call 270-797-8132. To call Dawson Springs health and rehab, call 270-797-2025.
The Dawson Springs Senior Citizens Center at Clarkdale Court is closed until further notice.
The Dawson Springs Branch Library will be closed effective today through March 30. All scheduled programs are canceled through March 30 including bookmobile outreach. The library plans to reopen March 31 at their regularly scheduled time, if safe to do so.
The Dawson Springs Branch Library is not accepting any new meeting room reservations at this time, but they will honor all existing paid reservations. They encourage the public to follow state-recommended guidelines in determining whether to keep these reservations for the Katherine Barnett Meeting Room during the library’s closure.
Materials that are currently checked out may be returned at any time at one of the book drops located at both libraries. Overdue fines will not accrue for those materials during the closure.
Staff will work in the building during the closure to process returns, answer phone calls, and perform other critical tasks. To reach the Dawson Springs library, call 270-797-8990.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.