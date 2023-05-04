Town Crier
UPCOMING
• Friday May, 5th at 5p.m. there will be a free concert featuring 30 artists from 18 States to sing inspirational country music at Dawson West. All day we are featuring Chuck Wagon Cooking by donation. Be sure to visit our website at WestDawson.Net/
• The Women’s Ministries of Carters Chapel will have a big inside sale fundraiser Friday and Saturday, May 5 & 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 580 Wyatt Ave in Madisonville.
• There will be a Nebo alumni luncheon for anyone who attended Nebo High School or West Hopkins High School classes of 1963,1964, and 1965. The luncheon will be on Saturday, May 20 at Nebo Baptist Church. The cost for alumni is $10 and dues are $5. Check-in time will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Reservations are being accepted until Saturday, May 6 and can be mailed to Carolyn Helm Oldham at 190 Jacklin Drive in Madisonville, KY 42431 or call 270-339-3686.
ONGOING
• There will be a free concert at West Dawson, located at 3420 Huddleston Loop Rd. Dawson Springs, KY the first Friday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Each event with prayer, pledge of allegiance, open mic followed by a featured recording artist or group. Bluegrass, Country, Folk or Gospel something for everyone.
• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.
• Young at Heart meets at the Madisonville First Baptist Church the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Use Noel Ave. entrance. Lunch is $7.00 followed by things going on in our area, a speaker or entertainment and day trips occasionally. For all ages. Come and join with us.
• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!
• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.
• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.
• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.
• The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will have a Laugh & Learn Session at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month to help kids get ready for kindergarten.
• The Hopkins County Young Professionals meet at noon on the second Thursday of every month at the Kentucky Innovation Station on 38 W. Arch Street.
• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Government Center, 54 N. Main Street. The program for each meeting will be announced a head of time and are open to the public.
• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St. Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.
To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.
