A familiar face in the Providence medical community has ended a decades-long practice that began in the 1980s with Trover Clinic and continued with Health First Community Health Center.
Dr. Tristan Lineberry saw his last patient in 38 years at the Main Street location last Thursday.
Lineberry summed up his time in Webster County is his typical fashion, stating, “I was here...and now I’m not.”
Health First CEO Shelly Gobin says Lineberry’s humble comment is an understatement of the service he provided to the people of Providence and the surrounding area.
“His devotion to his trade is only surpassed by his monumental devotion to his patients,” she said in a release announcing Lineberry’s retirement. “He is the embodiment of statements such as ‘heart to serve,’ ‘passion for the patient,’ and ‘a true servant to his calling.’ ”
Lineberry, a Louisville native, came to work for Trover Clinic (now Baptist Health Deconess Madisonville) on July 17, 1983, soon after completing his residency. At the time, Lineberry said that he loved the western Kentucky community and he planned to “be here for a while.”
He kept that promise, spending almost 40 years and his entire career serving the community. He and his wife Janie settled in nearby Nebo in Hopkins County.
Lineberry continued his role as primary physician when the Providence Trover Clinic location was acquired in 2010 by Health First CHC, and he accepted the role of Chief Medical Officer with the organization in 2011.
The physician is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Kentucky Medical Association. He has also served on the Hopkins County Health Department board since 1994, and has been chairman since 2010. From 2002 to 2021, he was a preceptor for the University of Louisville residency program. He is the chair of the Quality Improvement and Assurance Committee for Health First.
Lineberry graduated from the University of Louisville where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree. He completed his internship with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and his residency with the Trover Clinic Foundation. He is boarded with the American Board of Family Practice.
Patients who wish to send cards of appreciation may mail them to Health First CHC, PO Box 134, Providence, KY 42450. They may do so online at https://bit.ly/3ay23pq.
