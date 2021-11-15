The Madisonville Police Department reported the following activity on Monday:
• Randi Elissa Aezula Snith was served an indictment warrant from Daviess County for charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana and trafficking in an unspecified drug.
• Jessie A Rickard was served a McLean County warrant for failure to appear.
• Gordon E. Williams was served a parole violation warrant.
• Steven Haas was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and terrorist threatening.
• Christopher Andrew Bury was arrested and charged with speeding at 16 mph over the limit, no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance and failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle.
• Dustin A. Jones was served a Hopkins County warrant for burglary.
• Kenneth D. Morris was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
