A Madisonville man was indicted on reckless homicide charges on Tuesday, according to Madisonville police, following what appears to be the accidental death of an unnamed four-month-old baby in April.
Police say that on April 7, 2022, at 12:23 a.m. the baby was transported by ambulance from Elk Creek Trailer Park to the Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital Emergency Room, where it was later pronounced dead by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office. MPD was asked to investigate the death.
During the investigation, officers learned that Brandon Morse, 22 of Madisonville, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was sleeping in the bed with the baby at the time of the incident, after having taken sleeping medicine. Police say that he confessed that something similar had happened to him in the past with the child, but he was able to get off of the baby before anything had happened.
Following the indictment, Morse was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
Under Kentucky law, reckless homicide is when acts with disregard for the safety of others and should have known that his actions might harm someone else. It is a class D felony punishable by between one and five years in prison.
