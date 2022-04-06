The latest improvement in Dawson Springs went up in a week’s time and has a divine purpose.

The new structure at 206 E. Railroad Ave., where the Foxy Shop once stood, will be the new home of the Dawson Area Personal Services (DAPS) Food Bank. It is projected to open next month.

For over 20 years, the food bank operated by DAPS has been housed in Belmont Apartment 19B.

“Bro. Winfrey had the idea to make the move closer to the heart of town,” said Rusty Akers, who serves as vice president on the DAPS Board of Directors. “We are thankful for our time at apartment 19B in Belmont, but our new building will be more visible and accessible to the community.”

Jeff Winfrey joins Akers, Sue Alexander, Martha Kirk, and Jonathon Storms on the DAPS board. “DAPS is the Dawson Springs food bank with a mission of helping those in our community in time of need,” Akers said.

DAPS is sponsored by churches in the Dawson Springs area. “Even prior to the tornado, we had been notified that there was a possibility that we might not be able to continue using the apartment after June 2022,” Winfrey explained about the anticipated move. “After the tornado, we had so many displaced families in Dawson Springs — by moving the food bank to a different location, the apartment can be used as a home for a family.”

Winfrey also serves as pastor of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church. “Through tornado-relief donations from all over the country, the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church bought the ‘Foxy Shop’ property located two blocks from the center of town and is buying the materials needed to build the 40x40 building,” he said. “When the building is completed, the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church will lease the building for one dollar to the board of directors of DAPS so that the building can be used for a food pantry to serve the hungry.”

The new building was also made possible by donations of building materials and labor. “Cassandra Stringer with Victory Church, through Spoke of Hope, donated the plywood and flooring,” said Winfrey. “Mike Russell and Mark McGregor have donated their time and expertise as contractors, John Smoker and his crew of Kentucky Amish joined with an Amish group from Pennsylvania to donate the labor to pour the concrete footers and floor, and a group of Amish from Michigan — and another from Illinois — donated the labor to build the structure.”

Until the new location officially opens in May, those in need can still utilize the food bank in its current location at Belmont on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. “We collect our resources by donations,” added Akers, pastor of Landmark Apostolic Holiness Church. “A lot of people contribute to this effort to make it work by way of donating food and volunteering to help.”

“The donations of resources, money and volunteers to our community since the tornado has been overwhelming,” Winfrey agreed. “I thank God for opening the windows of Heaven and the hearts of His children to help the struggling people in our much-loved town.”

“I thank all who have helped in so many ways,” he concluded.