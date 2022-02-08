Kentucky State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Providence.

The incident involved a male subject that was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Madisonville, according to a release from Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville.

No information has been released as to the suspect’s identity or condition.

Multiple calls and emails Post 2 Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson and Post 2 commander Captain Derek Smith remained unreturned Tuesday at press time.

According to the release, KSP was contacted by the Providence Police Department to investigate the incident that happened at approximately 10:52 a.m. The post and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team began the investigation Saturday and it is ongoing.

As news of the shooting began to make its way around Providence, numerous versions began to take shape. Providence Mayor Doug Hammers said he hopes people will wait until the investigation is complete.

“Don’t spread rumors until we know what the facts are,” Hammers said Monday afternoon. “It’s not going to do anyone any good.”

According to the release, “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”

Once KSP releases any information regarding the incident, it will be posted online at journalenterprise.com. A follow-up will appear in the next print edition.