Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX), a project that will officially connect Indiana and Tennessee via the interstate. The project is expected to last through 2031.
“The I-69 Ohio River Crossing offers the opportunity to open up Western Kentucky to the world,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am committed to getting this project done, especially at a time when the commonwealth is seeing such positive economic momentum, including the largest investment in Western Kentucky in 25 years with Pratt Paper LLC. I look forward to breaking ground in Henderson early next year so we can move this transformational project forward.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will over see phase one of the project, which will focus on improvements in Henderson between Highway 425 and U.S. 60. KYTC released the projects for bid on Monday. Proposals are due back by Nov. 15, with the winning bid expected to be announced before the end of 2021.
“Today’s request for proposals is the first in a series of significant milestones to move us to construction,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Momentum continues to build for Section One of I-69 ORX, another step on our multi-year investments to improve mobility and safety throughout the I-69 corridor. This work is critical for connecting communities in Western Kentucky and beyond.”
The environmental study for I-69 ORX was completed in September with a Record of Decision issued by the Federal Highway Administration.
I-69 ORX is divided into two sections for construction. I-69 ORX Section Two is a bistate project between Kentucky and Indiana that will complete the I-69 connection from US 60 in Henderson to I-69 in Evansville. It includes the new river crossing. Design on the crossing is expected to begin in 2025 with construction anticipated to start in 2027 and continue through 2031.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.