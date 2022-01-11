Town Crier
UPCOMING
• The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will host a free Martin Luther King Jr Brunch of Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 am until 12:45 p.m. at the Larry Carney Center at 230 Martin Luther King Jr Way in Madisonville.
• The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church at 159 East North Street in Madisonville starting at 2:30 p.m. The sermon will be presented by Rev. Dr. Darvin A. Adams I, with special music by Janet Cunningham.
