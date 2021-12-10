During last night’s tourism meeting there was much discussion about future possibilities and ideas for the city of Madisonville. These potential projects could draw crowds to town, as well as provide a new and exciting play area for our community, according to Mayor Kevin Cotton.
The City Park has already begun adding features to bring more attraction to it. There have been four additional pickleball courts added, and soon lines will be painted on the tennis courts to also allow for four additional courts. In addition to the pickle ball there has been a rise in how many people are utilizing the miniature golf course.
“It has been great, we have seen more kids and parents using the mini-golf this past year than in years past,” Emily Locke, Director of Public Relations for the City of Madisonville.
In addition to the courts and mini golf, there is a potential to bring a large multi-level, high ropes course, aimed for the older kids. This would be an enclosed area that would feature a tube slide, a kids course, lights, sound system, and more than 55 different obstacles for the kids to go through. This year round course would also create multiple job opportunities, and there would be a small fee charged for the activity. The particular course that is being looked at as an option would be able to house 75 kids at a time.
“This would be a destination piece that would be expected to be a multi-state draw,” said Aaron Spencer, Tourism Board Member. “If we are going to do this we need to do it right, there is no feathering into this, you gotta go big.”
According to Mayor Cotton, a project like this could be installed and ready to go as early as summer 2022. Price quotes for the project are expected to be coming in within the next few weeks. A decision about whether or not to move forward on the high ropes facility will be decided at the next tourism meeting in January 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.