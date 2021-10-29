The Messenger welcomed a pair of experienced journalists to its staff this week, with Caley Smith and Morgan McKinley joining the newsroom.
“It is an exciting time,” said Matt Hughes, editor of The Messenger. “Being able to add a pair of seasoned journalists to our staff will help us expand our local coverage and put the focus back on Hopkins County and what matters to readers here.”
Smith, a native of the Philidelphia, PA area, recently relocated to Madisonville with her husband and two children.
“I am very excited to be apart of The Messenger news team,” she said. “New to Kentucky, specifically Madisonville, I am eager to learn more about this great community through the local events and happenings that I will be covering. “
After attending college at Shippensburg University, Smith spent several years working as a reporter for The Daily Times in Aldan, PA before becoming the Centralized Publication Manager of YellowBook in King of Prussia, PA. More recently she has spent her time working in the marketing field.
“Caley has a background of covering city and county government for a community newspaper, which I think she will put to good use here in Madisonville as we strive to keep our readers informed about what is going on around Hopkins County,” said Hughes.
McKinley, a Western Kentucky University graduate, is a Webster County native and veteran reporter with more than two decades of experience in the newspaper business.
“I have always seen journalism like I see sports officiating: people only know your name when you’re horrible,” he said. “I have always tried to be as fair as possible because the reporter isn’t part of the story. Too many journalists have forgotten that. We now live in a world where the media believes it’s their job to shape a narrative rather than report facts. That’s a dangerous mindset, and it’s why many readers no longer know who to trust. It doesn’t matter whether people like the truth; the truth doesn’t require their belief.”
After beginning his career as a sports reporter with The Journal-Enterprise in Providence, McKinley joined The Messenger staff in 1998 under then editor Tom Clinton. Since then he has spent time in education and working in the media in various different roles.
“Morgan’s focus will primarily be on providing local content for The Journal-Enterprise, our weekly newspaper in Providence,” said Hughes. “He knows that area better than just about anyone, and more importantly he wants what is best for the county and the newspaper. But he will still be helping out here in Madisonville as well, filling in any gaps that we might have with coverage, as well as finding stories with regional appeal. A lot of Webster County residents come to Hopkins County to shop and eat, so there are a lot of stories that will have interest to readers of both newspapers.”
McKinley and Smith join reporter Jodi Camp, a Hopkinsville native, who has been on the staff since November. Camp’s primary focus is on the Hopkins County School system and coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In her time here, Jodi has really fostered a good relationship with our school system, our health department and the hospital,” said Hughes. “I think with these three reporters working together, we can really put out a community-minded product that local readers can be proud to call their hometown newspaper.”
