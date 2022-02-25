Hopkins County School District received three allotments of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds beginning in 2020 totaling around $23.3 million.

HCS CFO and Director of Finance Eydie Tate explained that the purpose of the money is to prevent, prepare for and respond to the Coronavirus.

“Everyone in the state received these funds based off the Title 1 allocations,” she said.

The school received the first allotment of ESSER money through the CARES Act in May 2020, and they have until September 2022 to use it all.

Tate said the district received a little over $1.3 million in ESSER funding and that has all been spent. She said 98% of the money was spent on technology for the schools.

“We bought 4,500 Chromebooks, document cameras for all of our teachers, and google licenses for all of our teachers, so they could go remote back in 2020,” said Tate.

The school district also bought outdoor wireless, so five schools in the district could work as hot spot locations for students who needed to download assignments.

Less than 1% of the money was used to rent the Ballard Convention Center and tables, so students could spread out to take the ACT.

“It was very small, but something we did for the kids,” said Tate.

About 2% of the ESSER money was spent on sanitation, so purchasing hand sanitizer, PPE, plastic guards for all of the school secretary’s desks, and temperature tablets.

“All of that was spent to prevent, prepare for and respond to Coronavirus directly,” said Tate.

The next second allotment of ESSER money was announced in January 2021 and needs to be used by September 2023. Tate said the school received $6,986,035 from that allotment, with 85% of the money required to be spent on direct services, which is student instructional support.

“There is a broad range of what they call direct services, and there is a whole charting guide that we have to go by to know if it is allowable or disallowable,” she said.

Of that 85%, 56% of that money was used to buy all new reading and math curricula for the elementary and middle schools. She said 32% of it went to salaries and benefits.

“What we have done with it is that Accelerate to Elevate was our summer learning loss program back in 2021,” said Tate.

They also provided two $500 COVID supplemental pay amounts for all the full-time employees in the district, and they are currently paying the staff to stay and work extra hours to make up for their lost planning periods.

“They are having to lose their planning periods to go cover classrooms for subs and those types of things,” said Tate.

About 12% of the 85% went to operating expenditures like security services, nursing services, testing materials, offering the ACT testing to sophomores, and purchasing more desks.

“These are expenditures we have all along, they are not new, but you can pick up some services that help all of these areas and support the prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID and reserve some general fund money,” said Tate. “We know these dollars are not going to be here forever. We are not getting a surplus of these ever again. We know we need to reserve some general fund dollars.”

Tate said there is still money left over in that 85% to offer a 2022 Summer Learning Loss Program or to help students in some other way.

“I do believe they are going to target and do some more specific instruction during summer school this year,” she said. “I think it will be a really good thing for our kids and target that learning loss.”

The other 15% of the second round of ESSER money went to non-direct services. She said 40% of that money went to the purchase of new air-conditioned buses.

“We haven’t paid for these yet, but we have budgeted for buses,” she said. “Those have been ordered. They have been board approved a while back.”

The school used 10% of that money to purchase the R-Zero Cleaning systems for each school, and 5% went to foodservice supplies.

“We have had to buy more carts, and we have had to buy more supplies like individually wrapped items instead of the buffet-style we used to have pre-COVID,” said Tate.

The school received notification of a third round of ESSER money in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan, and they have until September 2024 to spend it.

Tate said that allotment was the most federal grand dollars the district has received at $15 million. She said 20% of it has to be spent on learning loss, and the other 80% can be used on other allowable expenditures.

“Currently, we have only spent $17,000, so we have barely even made a dent,” she said.

The majority of that $17,000 went to co-curricular programs like Gifted and Talented, academic team, band, chorus, and those types of programs.

“They don’t have a lot of fundraising monies, and they don’t have a lot of support,” said Tate.

The rest of the money can be spent on school facility repairs and improvements to reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, along with student health needs. It can be used on inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade projects to improve indoor air quality in school facilities.

Other allowable expenditures include anything needed to maintain the operation of and continuity of services and continuing to employ existing staff.

Tate said there is a lot of misinformation about how the ESSER money can be spent and the guidelines schools need to follow to receive the money.

She said there is a myth on social media that says school districts will only get the ESSER money if they require masks.

“It is not true,” said Tate. “There have been school districts in Kentucky that have not worn masks and they are still receiving the money.”

As for how the money is spent, she said all the school districts, including Hopkins County, have to submit a project report to the Kentucky Department of Education, and they either approve it or not. As long as the project fits the ESSER purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to COVID, then the projects will get approved.

“We can’t spend any of this money without approval from the state,” she said. “There has to be justification that supports the reason why you are using these monies to make a purchase.”

A lot of the projects that fall under ESSER funding tend to be reimbursements, so they will go ahead and start the project, then just get reimbursed for it. There is a federal guideline that says any purchase over $5,000 has to be approved before the purchase.

The school buses are an example of that, and because air-conditioned buses help with improving air quality, it falls under ESSER funding.