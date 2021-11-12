Outer Limits Nutrition opened its doors on Anton Road earlier this week, joining already successful local businesses like MadCity Nutrition in hopes of taking a bite out of the growing craze around nutritional beverages. The facility offers an assortment of nutritional teas and protein shakes, both of which are designed to boost your metabolism, curb your appetite and keep your body healthy.
Owner and manager Dana Morgan said she was in her 11th year as a hairstylist in Tennessee when she first developed the idea for her new drink club.
“I had visited a Nutrition Club next door to the salon I was working at and tried their products,” she said. “I soon started losing weight with just the loaded teas.”
Having just moved to Madisonville but still commuting back and forth to her salon in Tennessee, Morgan began to develop the idea of opening her own nutritional club in Madisonville.
“One day I said to my boyfriend, Tony Brasher, ‘I have signed us up to open a nutritional club,’ ” she said. “The look on his face was priceless. Over the next few months we began to work on the location.”
Loaded teas have become increasingly popular across the country during the last four or five years among the health conscious community. The drinks themselves feature a cocktail of supplements with reported health benefits ranging from increased mental clarity to a rise in energy and a boost to the metabolism. They also reportedly curb the appetite.
“Nutritional teas are a refreshing and tasty way to stay hydrated with options to increase your metabolism with caffeine, add a gentle lift to your day or help you get restful sleep,” Morgan said. “We also have products that work together with these teas for other health and beauty benefits.”
For the most part, loaded teas are very similar to traditional energy drinks, with one major exception. Where most energy drinks use high levels of sugar for an added boost, along with the caffeine, most nutritional teas steer clear of sugar. Those offered at Outer Limits are sugar free, and their protein shakes contain less than 10 mg of sugar.
Outer Limits officially opened for business with a soft opening last Saturday afternoon during the annual Chamber Holiday Open House, then began normal hours on Monday. At least for the moment, the facility will be open from 6 a.m. Until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. Until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Those hours could change depending on the flow of traffic and the needs of the customers.
“We have a friendly staff that is here to help you with any questions that you may have about our teas and shakes, as well as other supplements,” said Morgan. “Be ready for a fun and inviting environment.”
“We don’t want to steal customers from any of the similar businesses in the area,” said Brasher. “The way I see it, its a lot like running a grill. You and I can use the same meat, the same grill and the same charcoal, but some people will prefer your cooking to mine or the other way around. And that’s okay. We just want to be another option for people looking to enjoy this type of product.”
Outer Limits Nutrition is located at 2425 Anton Road in Madisonville.
