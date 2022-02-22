The online ticket portal for Golden Ticket Cinema’s Capital 8 theater in Madisonville is now live, and customers can start pre-ordering their tickets for upcoming dates.
The first movie to be shown at the theater on opening day will be Illumination’s animated hit Sing 2, which will start at 3:50 p.m. this Friday. Mary Me, Uncharted, Death on the Nile and Dog will debut at the theater during the following hours, all at matinee prices.
According to the Madisonville Capital 8 web portal, matinee tickets for the theater will run $7.42 for adults, and $5.88 for students, children, seniors and military. Regular price for tickets will be $10.60 for adults and $8.22 for students, children, seniors and military.
Customers can already purchase tickets for the first blockbuster film to be shown at the location, The Batman, which debuts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3,
The online ticket portal can be found at: https://madisonville.gtcinemas.com/
