UPCOMING

• There will be a meeting of the Jesse Stuart Elementary FRC Advisory Council at 9:30 on April 14.

• Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet Thursday, April 14th at 2:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.

• The Madisonville Sports Hall of Fame committee will be accepting nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame class from now through April 19th. In order to be eligible for nomination players should have graduated in good standing from Madisonville HS, Madisonville-North Hopkins HS or Rosenwald HS at least ten years ago and have received All-Region, All-State, All-American, or other distinguished honors in their sport while competing on the high school level. Coaches should have coached at one of these schools, have attained a winning record and no longer be active in the sport for which they are being nominated. Mail nominations to: Brock Shoulders, 4515 Hanson Rd, Madisonville, KY 42431

• Madisonville Community College will be hosting a Vendor Showcase at the Madisonville City Park on Sat. April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring retail vendors, crafts and food trucks.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

