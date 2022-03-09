UPCOMING

• Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association will meet at Brother’s BBQ on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.

• Hopkins County Women of Note will be presented by Linda Thomas on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Building-56 N. Main St.

• The Bible Baptist Church Bible Conference will be held Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 10a.m. Speakers will be pastors Don Bell and John Chapman. Bible Baptist Church is in Madisonville at 2015 Beulah Road.

• The next meeting of the Pennyrile Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will be March 24 at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Cupboard.

• Madisonville Community College will be hosting a Vendor Showcase at the Madisonville City Park on Sat. April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring retail vendors, crafts and food trucks.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

