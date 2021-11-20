With Thanksgiving less than a week away, area businesses, churches and residents alike are primed to kick-off the 2021 holiday season, but one of the most familiar pieces of the holidays for many, those bell ringers who hangout in front of area stores collecting money, are still struggling to find help. In an attempt to drum up support, a few local organizations are challenging others to volunteer.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest annual fund raiser for the Salvation Army, which helps to support everything from homeless shelters to Christmas Angel Tree programs. For the local chapter, the 2021 goal for this year is set at $50,000, but with Christmas quickly approaching, a lack of bell ringers is causing a major hindrance to the efforts.
“We need volunteers,” said Salvation Army Major Mike Good. “We have 28 locations where we can put bell ringers, but right now we just don’t have the people.”
In a normal year, when the number of volunteers is down, the Salvation Army will hire individuals to work as bell ringers. Although that method is not ideal as it takes money away from the organization, the benefits outweigh the cost. This year, however, even that method hasn’t worked.
“Its been a real struggle,” said Good. “We hired 10 people and they never showed up. Last year, even with COVID, we had more people out that we’ve been able to get this year.”
He said that while they will not turn away anyone who wants to volunteer for any amount of time, he prefers for businesses, churches and schools who volunteer try to take at least five hour blocks.
“We love that people want to volunteer,” Good said. “But if someone wants to work at Kroger for a couple of hours, we are having trouble finding anybody to come cover the rest of the day.”
Representatives of Baird Financial in Madisonville rang the bells at Kroger on Thursday night.
“Each employee rang for an hour throughout the day, and we all joined together at the end to ring as a group,” said April Starks, client assistant with Baird. “Breaking the day up among several employees helps make sure no one is out in the cold ringing for too long.”
Now the staff wants to see other businesses in the community do the same thing.
“We want to issue a challenge to all other local businesses to do the same!” said Starks. “Please encourage your employees to volunteer by allowing them to take an hour or two out of their normally scheduled time to volunteer to ring. If this happens, the schedule will fill up quickly and there will be no need to pay someone to ring the bell. Even better, we could fill those red kettles to ensure the resources are available for those in our community.”
The Grapevine Elementary School academic team also got in on the action last night, volunteering at Market Place, and are urging other school groups from around Hopkins County to volunteer their time as well.
“We try to focus on academics with the Academic Team, but we’re also supposed to shape future leaders,” said Grapevine Academic Team coach Mandi Sarles. “We would love to see other groups from Hopkins County Schools volunteer their time. We want to give back to our community, that is what this is really about.”
Volunteers can sign up individually or as a group to monitor one of the red kettles, or they can sign up to do a virtual kettle, where family and friends can give virtually. To volunteer, visit: https://www.registertoring.com/
