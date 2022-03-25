The Hopkins County Circuit Court grand jury released the following indictments for August:

Steven Adamson, 41 of St. Charles, was indicted on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possessing a defaced firearm from which the serial number has been removed and five counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

James Brasher, 38 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letrey Campbell, 32 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of trafficking in cocaine and being a second-degree persistent felony offender.

Bryan Case, 43 of Central City, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle without being in possession of a driver’s license, driving a motor vehicle with an obstructed windshield, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle without being able to produce an insurance card, receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.

Danielle Colburn, 28 of Evansville, IN, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000, possession of marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.

Justin Doster, 33 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of a legend drug and engaging in organized crime by establishing a “criminal syndicate.”

Trevor Duvall, 23 of Madisonville, was indicted on four charges of sexual abuse by forcible compulsion and a charge of first degree sodomy.

Vickie Evans, 55 of White Plains, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Nathaniel Gibson, 42 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

Jessie Gobin, 39 of Dixon, was indicted on charges of second degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and violating an EPO.

Jesus Herevia, 41 of Indian Lake, TX, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Daniel Hoover, 37 of Sebree, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Lynn, 25 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized crime.

Marria McBride,25 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing from police in a vehicle, fleeing from police on foot, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and being a persistent felony offender.

Brent McPhall, 40 of Mason, MI, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle without head lamps, fleeing from police in a vehicle, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Ariel Nava, 31 of Chicago, IL, was indicted on four charges of possession of a controlled substance.

David Prentkiewicz, 53 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of complicity to burglary.

Darren Scott, 49 of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Scott, 29 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).

Stephen Cartwright, 53 of Princeton, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain insurance, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.

Devon Hall, 23 of Earlington, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of marijuana.

Christopher Williams, 36 of Dixon, was indicted on three charges of possession of a forged instrument and being a persistent felony offender.