A prosecutor’s recommendation to former Gov. Matt Bevin for a pardon in a near-fatal Christian County sodomy case is generating more fallout in the western Kentucky county.
During jury selection Tuesday in a felony case, commonwealth prosecutors agreed to accept a guilty plea to a reduced misdemeanor charge after 21 of 31 prospective jurors said they knew about Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling’s letter asking Bevin to pardon Dayton Jones, who sodomized a passed-out teen with a sex toy.
Boling has agreed to an indefinite ban from the Christian County Courthouse because of the controversy surrounding his letter, for which he has apologized. Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self said the ban was issued to “to safeguard the integrity of the court system.”
The Courier Journal disclosed that Boling, who had taken $3,000 in campaign contributions from Jones’ grandparents, wrote Bevin asking for the pardon, citing allegations about the case he later admitted weren’t true.
A couple of former and current prosecutors have called for his resignation, and Hopkinsville residents have protested outside his office.
Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins said in a phone interview Thursday that an assistant commonwealth’s attorney agreed to reduce a charge of tampering with physical evidence against David Saquan Brown Sr. to a misdemeanor after so many potential jurors said they knew about Boling’s controversial letter.
Brown, the victim of a shooting last year, was seen on a residential surveillance video throwing his own gun into a dumpster, according to Atkins. Oak Grove police had reviewed the video to try to identify his assailant.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen, who prosecuted the case, and Assistant Public Advocate Doug Moore, who defended it, said the case was settled at Moore’s suggestion after the disclosure that most of the jurors knew about the pardon controversy.
Moore said he thought Bolen was concerned that jury panelists with a bad opinion of Boling’s conduct might taint the rest of the jury. Bolen said she agreed to the plea because of the “totality of what happened that morning,” including questions about whether the defendant’s conduct rose to the level of a felony.
“I was not afraid of the jury,” she said.
Brown accepted the plea offer and was released after serving 194 days in jail while awaiting trial.
“He was happy, and I was happy,” Moore said. “It was a good outcome.”
Boling’s assistants have covered his cases since he agreed to the Christian County Courthouse ban.
But Boling hasn’t stopped prosecuting entirely.
He appeared Thursday in McCracken Circuit Court on the first day of the trial of former McCracken jailer Tonya Ray on perjury charges. Boling had been appointed last year as special prosecutor in the case.
But half a dozen protesters from Christian County followed Boling to Paducah, standing outside the McCracken County Courthouse as jury selection began, according to the clerk’s office there.
In addition, Christian County Attorney John Soyars has asked the attorney general’s office to appoint a special prosecutor to explore whether Jones should be charged with failing to register as a sex offender, which is a felony.
Ordinarily, the state Department of Corrections makes sex offenders register when they are released from prison. But Jones was not registered when Bevin granted him clemency in December, apparently because of ambiguity in Bevin’s order.
It said on the top that it was a “Pardon & Commutation,” but the body of the order only granted a commutation of Jones’ sentence to time served, which freed him after serving about three years of a 15-year sentence.
Unlike a pardon, a commutation doesn’t relieve a felon from registering as a sex offender. State officials have decided Jones received a commutation only, although Jones’ lawyer, Darren Wolff, has said that likely will be challenged in court.
Soyars said in a news release that he’d asked for a special prosecutor because “based upon circumstances well-known to the community, the local commonwealth attorney’s office would not be the appropriate prosecutorial agency to interpret the document which resulted in the release of Mr. Jones from prison.”
Jones was the oldest of four defendants who pleaded guilty to an October 2014 assault in which an unconscious 15-year-old boy who was sodomized with a sex toy and nearly died from a perforated bowel.
Bevin told The Courier Journal that he commuted Jones’ sentence because the only evidence implicating him in the crime came from co-defendants seeking leniency.
But The Courier Journal found other evidence of guilt, including a text message in which he implicated himself.
Jones could be returning to prison: He was indicted Jan. 10 on charges of promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender, for allegedly possessing suboxone, an opioid used to treat addiction, in September while in an Oldham County prison.
He is free on those charges on a $5,000 cash bond posted by his grandmother and is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 6 in Oldham Circuit Court. He faces up to 10 years if convicted on the charges.
