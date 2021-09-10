The aviation program at Madisonville Community College will be under new leadership following the appointment of an experienced aviation leader and former U.S. Marine as its new director.
Todd Smith comes to MCC from his most recent position as senior vice president of strategy and development at U.S. Aviation Training Solutions in Titusville, Florida, where he established the company’s strategic plan and had oversight for business development, including relationship building with foreign and domestic military organizations, international law enforcement agencies and other governmental customers.
“Todd is highly respected as a leader in the field of aviation, and we are fortunate to have him manage our aviation programs at MCC,” said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of Madisonville Community College. “He has hit the ground running, meeting with faculty and staff, as well as students. He’s getting to know our college and our community, and I’m excited about the impact he’ll have on our program.”
As program director, Smith will recruit and advise students, ensure accuracy of flight logs and maintain FAA records, and monitor safety of students and flight instructors.
“I am very excited to join the MCC team and thrilled to have this opportunity to work with college and community members in developing quality aviation programs that will serve both our community, and theaviation industry, for many decades into the future,” said Smith.
Smith previously served as director of maintenance and managing director of Bristow Academy, where he led multiple campus locations. Duties in that position included financial and operational responsibility for curriculum, regulatory certifications, aircraft fleet management, personnel policies, and the delivery of continuous safety assurance.
As a technical advisory committee member and former committee chairman of the Helicopter Association International, Smith has been instrumental in improving safety in aviation maintenance and operations. He has also served on numerous aviation rule making advisory committees, assembled by the Federal Aviation Administration, to assist with re-writing existing federal aviation regulations.
MCC aviation programs provide students with the opportunity to earn an associate of applied science degree while earning the FAA ratings required to become a professional fixed-wing or helicopter pilot.w
