A month after the IUE-CWA released an ad featuring workers from the General Electric plant in Madisonville, union workers from the plant continue to speak out against “off shoring” practices by the company that they say creates risk for both extreme climate and national security emergencies.
“As GE workers, we take pride in producing for those who protect our country every day,” said Jeff Rodgers, a U.S. Army veteran who has worked for GE for 33 years and is one of the workers featured in the ad. “People like me take our national security very seriously, and GE’s offshoring has been jeopardizing the well-being of our community and the safety of our country. We’re ready to get to work for GE and our military.”
According to a press release issued by union officials, “Military experts warn our national security may also be jeopardized by the offshoring of domestic military aviation capacity, like the manufacturing once done in Madisonville. Brigadier General John Adams calls on GE to ‘bring the jobs back to America,’ citing the House Armed Services Committee’s Future of Defense Task Force 2020 report which concluded, ‘a lack of domestic manufacturing capability and access to reliable supply chains is among our greatest national security and economic vulnerabilities.’ ”
The 375,000 square foot facility in Madisonville produces T -700 jet engine blades and vanes for military applications. These parts are used in Blackhawk, Chinook, Apache aircraft, as well as several Navy airframe power plants. Earlier this year GE Aviation was awarded a $212.9 million in contracts from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command to produce T408 engines, with the turbines for those to be manufactured locally.
Despite those investments, IUE-CWA officials and local workers say the company is still scaling back investments in American jobs to outsource work to international companies.
“We will no longer turn a blind eye to GE’s offshoring and outsourcing practices that jeopardize our community and our military production. GE has a critical opportunity to bet on U.S. workers, and be a beacon of hope for our communities, our children, and generations to come, “ said James Hamby, President of IUE-CWA Local 83701 in Madisonville. “Now is not the time to pass up on America.”
Just last week General Electric made the announcement that it would be dividing the remainder of the once giant company into three separate public companies, focusing on aviation, health care and energy. This comes just give years after GE sold its appliance division, the products for which most people know them, to the China-based Haier Group for $5.4 billion.
It is estimated that the three-way split will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 billion.
GE officials promote the split as a way of allowing each division of the once massive conglomerate to stand on its own. Workers, however, fear for what these expensive changes could mean for the future of their jobs.
