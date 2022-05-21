Town Crier

TODAY

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County will host a ”Donut Saturday”, May 21st, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St., at 10:00 am. Jack Bramer, 40 year reporter for the Lexington Herald & the Frankfort Bureau, “Governors I Have Known”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

UPCOMING

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday, May 24th, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St., at 7:00 pm. The program will be presented by Bill Cunningham, retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice and author will speak on the “Night Riders”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• The Capt. John Metcalfe Chapter of the ”Sons of the American Revolution” will hold its first meeting of 2022 on Thursday evening, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Country Cupboard on McCoy Ave. in Madisonville.

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Golf Classic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Madisonville Country Club. For more information, call 270-821-3435.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only.

Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.