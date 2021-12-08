During yesterday’s Fiscal Court meeting, two men seeking the open commissioner’s seat on the Nebo Water District Board were in attendance, and presented to council their desire to be appointed. The position has been vacant for nearly three months due to the passing of J.E. Ellis.
“This is something that has never happened. Most people don’t show up to the meetings. It shows how much you really want the position, and we appreciate you coming,” Magistrate Charlie Beshears, Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
After both parties stated why they wanted to be appointed to the Nebo Water District, council voted, and unanimously agreed to appoint long-time Nebo resident, Chris Winstead. Winstead has lived in Hopkins County for 51 years, and the majority of that time has been in Nebo, where he currently resides.
“Good water and quality water is very important to the residents of Hopkins County, and I would love the opportunity to serve on the board,” Winstead.
Winstead will fulfill the term for J.E. Ellis, which will end August 31, 2022.
The Nebo Water District was formed to provide safe and reliable water to all local residents and businesses. Strict guidelines provided by the EPA, state, and local authorities are followed and enforced.
