Workers at the General Electric Aviation plant in Madisonville are joining with other IUE-CWA union workers from across the nation, calling on GE to begin reinvesting in American manufacturing. Some will even appear in a new television commercial set to air nationwide.
“Veterans like me love this country, and we’re proud of the work we do for a historic American company,” said Jeff Rodgers, who has worked at GE in Madisonville for 33 years. “GE can lead the way in creating good jobs here at home and building a better future. There are people like me all over the country ready to get to work and make that happen.”
The union’s new ad, a centerpiece of a new “Bring Home GE” campaign is geared towards urging the company to “stop offshoring jobs, and to start investing in the workers of America who made the company great,” according to a release issued on Friday.
The ad features recognizable landmarks, like the front of the GE plant, Elmer Kelley Stadium and various images of downtown Madisonville. It also features the faces of numerous union workers from the Madisonville-based plant.
“Madisonville workers are ready to once again produce big for GE,” said James Hamby, President of IUE-CWA Local 83701 in Madisonville. “GE has a critical opportunity to bet on U.S. workers and be a beacon of hope for our communities, our children, and generations to come. Now is not the time to pass up on America.”
Led by IUE-CWA, the Manufacturing Division of the Communications Workers of America, “Bring It Home, GE” is the largest national coalition calling on the manufacturing giant to invest in the communities like Madisonville that built GE into a manufacturing industry powerhouse over decades.
Madisonville workers marked the launch by taking direct action, donning stickers demanding “Bring it Home, GE” in a day of protest against GE’s offshoring while receiving billions in public funds. The local worker action was amplified across the country, with GE and GE Lighting workers in five states holding demonstrations — including in Ohio, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Kansas.
The ad featuring local workers and locations can be viewed at: https://bringithomege.org/Madisonville/
