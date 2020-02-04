By Sarah Ladd and Billy Kobin
The images and videos from Friday’s gun rights rally at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort have evoked strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.
The rally, which attracted a couple hundred peaceful attendees, lasted about five hours through several bouts of rain.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who spoke at the event, tweeted out that “rain can’t stop this movement.”
He again tweeted Sunday four pictures of him with gun-toting attendees.
“I’ve never felt safer at a gathering in my life,” Massie wrote. “Also, got some ideas for a new AR build. Great rally Friday at the Kentucky state capitol!”
David Hogg, an outspoken gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, retweeted photos taken by Bryan Woolston for Getty Images that showed masked and armed men walking inside the Capitol.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, pro-gun control group founded in 2013 by former New York City mayor and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, retweeted a pair of photos that Bryan Woolston took for Getty Images.
“This isn’t a scene from a movie,” the group wrote, calling the attendees “extremists.”
“The vast majority of Americans support background checks & red flag laws, and we’re not going anywhere,” the tweet concluded.
On Facebook, the Kentucky Concealed Carry Coalition posted a lengthy status on the rally, calling it “good” and praised Heller and Massie for their “rousing speeches.”
Kentucky State Rep. David Hale posted on Facebook Friday that there was a “very good crowd” for the rally.
“I will always stand up and defend our second amendment rights to bear arms,” he wrote. “Thanks to US congressman Thomas Massey for attending. The Republican led legislature will fight for our gun rights.”
