UPCOMING

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday, June 28th, at 7:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Linda Ward, discussing the late Richard P’Pools books “Confederate Soldiers & Union Soldiers.” Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee will be June 25 on the square starting at 11 a.m. Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes. Will feature giveaways, music, free coffee and donuts

• The Madisonville Summer Concert Series will feature Galactic Fog Horn on July 1 at 7 p.m. at First United Bank Plaza.

• The MadCity R/C Flyers are hosting a Fourth of July Fly-In on Saturday, July 2nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bean Cemetery Road Field. They will also have trainers on-site if you would like to learn how to fly an RC plane! The flying site is located on Bean Cemetery Road, just north of the Madisonville water treatment plant on A.C. Slayton Road.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St.

Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building. Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the the Northside door.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com.

Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only.

Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.