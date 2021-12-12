As the second morning since Friday night's tornado devastated parts of Hopkins County, search and rescue efforts continue in the city of Dawson Springs. For those who feel helpless as they wait on news of friends and loved ones, there are still options available.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson shared a link on Facebook Sunday morning promoting a new hotline that had been established for those seeking news about loved ones. By calling 270-825-5024, concerned individuals can find out information that has been officially reported.
There are also a number of triage centers and shelters that have been setup by victims displaced by the tornado. Dawson Springs Intendent Schools is open and operating as a triage center, offering immediate help to those in need and helping get them somewhere safe. Madisonville First United Methodist Church (200 E. Center Street) is the official Red Cross shelter in the county, and officials have said that some survivors were relocated from Dawson Springs to Pennyrile Park.
Shelters are checking people in as they arrive and may be able to assist you in locating displaced loved one.
