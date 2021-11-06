The suspect in an Oct. 24 domestic disturbance turned deadly will now face murder charges before the Hopkins County Grand Jury following an appearance in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Police allege that at around 3:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, Ravan Hamlett, 54 of Madisonville, shot her husband, Benigno Feliciano, 61 of Madisonville, during a domestic altercation at their home on Harrig Street. Feliciano was transported to an out of state facility for medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Hamlett was initially charged with first degree domestic violence, but charges were upgraded last week to murder due to Feliciano’s death, which took place after his wife was arrested.
On Friday the court set bond at $100,000 and the case was forwarded to the Hopkins County Grand Jury. A grand jury date has not yet been set.
