Looking to have a delicious breakfast and help those in need in Hopkins County? Next week you can do just that, thanks to a popular tradition hosted by the Lyon’s Club.
Held once in the spring and once in the fall, the Madisonville Lion’s Club will be hosting their fall Pancake Day, October 28, 2022, from 6 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Lion’s Club Building located at 505 Hospital Drive in Madisonville.
According to Susanne Wolford, Secretary of the Madisonville Lions Club, the club spends an average of $14,000 per year to provide eye screening to young children through their KidSight program and to provide eye exams and eyeglasses to those in need, both children and adults in Hopkins County.
“KidSight provides screening to public and private preschool and kindergarten students in Hopkins County. There are approximately 700 children with an average of 10% being referred for eye exams by local optometrists,” Wolford said. “In an average year we provide eyeglasses and exams to 55-60 people, ranging in age from 5 to 80, at an average cost of $250 per person.”
On a typical pancake day the volunteers cook more than 750 pounds of sausage and nearly 4,000 pancakes. A locally owned grocery store and several other businesses donate supplies, the pancake mix, sausage, butter and syrup.
Tickets are six dollars for dine-in our carry out, and may be purchased from any Lion’s Club Member. Call to make a purchase in advance, 270-452-2264.
All proceeds will benefit their mission of providing eyeglasses to those in need throughout the community.
