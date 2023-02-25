Town Crier
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a ”Donut Saturday” February 25th, at 10:00 am at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Ron Grayson, Archaeologist, Tribal Liaison Officer, and Fort Campbell Cultural Resources Program Manager who will be returning to do part two “Native American History Period to Modern Day”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• Bethel Out Reach Ministries will preset Michael Lowery and a local soloist for the month’s Black History program at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served.
• James Madison Middle School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the school library.
• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have their Meeting, Tuesday, February 28th, at 7:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Jayne Moore Waldrop, of Lexington, “A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson” Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.
• The Capt. John Metcalfe Chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution” will hold its first meeting of the year at 6pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Country Cupboard in Madisonville. Local historian Bob Adkins will conclude his two-part presentation about General Samuel Hopkins who served in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.
• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.
• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!
• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.
• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer. The class will not be held in January as Seniors Citizens will be closed because of the Holidays.
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.
• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.
• The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will have a Laugh & Learn Session at 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month to help kids get ready for kindergarten.
• The Hopkins County Young Professionals meet at noon on the second Thursday of every month at the Kentucky Innovation Station on 38 W. Arch Street.
• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Government Center, 54 N. Main Street. The program for each meeting will be announced a head of time and are open to the public.
• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.
Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.
To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.
