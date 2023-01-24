Kentucky Dam Villiage’s “Gathering of the Eagles” event kicked off yesterday and will run through Sunday, March 12.
The event provides guests with an opportunity for “creating your own viewing adventure” by directing them to the best locations to observe Eagles around the lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.