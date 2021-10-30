Today is the final day to take advantage of a pop-up microchip event being hosted by the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Taking place on-site, this is a opportunity to get your current cat or dog chipped, or adopt a furry friend and also get him chipped. The cost is usually $20, but during this event it is half price. The chip includes the pet’s identification and personal information.
Losing your pet can be a traumatic or even tragic event in some cases. Most responsible pet owners have collars with pet IDs, but these are not fool-proof and cats and dogs can, and do, still get lost. This can easily be prevented with the use of microchips.
“A microchip is not a tracker, however, it provides your pet with permanent ID should he become separated from you,” said Brianna Stewart, Assistant Director for the Hopkins County Humane Society.
The event runs October 25-30, 2021. For more information about the event, animals available for adoption, how to volunteer, or future upcoming events, visit the Humane Society’s website, hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.