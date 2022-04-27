Although Farmers Bank and Trust had to take a break during COVID-19, they brought Taste of Hopkins County back yesterday afternoon to a fantastic turnout.

Chad Menser, with Farmers Bank and Trust, said they had 200 tickets to sell and sold almost all of them.

“We have a few tickets left, but not very many, maybe 10 tickets left,” he said. “We pretty well sold out and that is including the vendor tickets.”

This year the bank partnered with Hopkins County Young Professionals, so the money from the event will go to support the young professional’s goals.

“The bank put this on simply to get people to come out,” said Menser. “The public’s response has been great. We have had a lot of people come in and support us.”

Everybody loves the different flavors the food vendors bring, from southwest tacos to hamburgers to Italian Ice, he said.

“Originally, when we started this, we asked the vendors to bring something they are known for and something they want to try out in the market,” said Menser.

Sherri Buchanan, with Catering Creations, said they have participated every year Farmers Bank has held Taste of Hopkins County.

“We just enjoy getting to see the people and talking to everybody,” she said. “It is something a little bit different and fun. It is kind of laid back for us.”

Not only are well-established food vendors welcome, but up-and-coming vendors who want to test the market.

Makailee Rodger, the owner of Curbside Cooking, is one of those up-and-coming vendors. She is looking to start her own food truck and wanted to test the waters with her food first.

“This is kind of my first trial run. Letting people try the food and get to know me and my product,” she said.

People have been interested in her vegan and allergen-free food, she said.

Jan Riley said Rodger’s booth looked interesting because it is supposed to be healthier.

“I am interested to see what the food tastes like,” she said.

Valerie Hoover said it was her first time coming to Taste of Hopkins County, but it looked like there was a good variety of food options.

Menser said they are glad to be back and offering this experience to the community and food vendors.