On Wednesday, the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested six individuals at three locations on narcotics charges.
According to a release from the Narcotics unit, at 6 a.m. on April 13, the officers executed a federal search warrant at a residence on Princeton Street in St. Charles, where they located Kirsten Bean, 25 of St. Charles; Larry Combs, 37 of St. Charles; and a small child. Also in the home they located marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, a large amount of pills, a large amount of hallucinogenic mushrooms and a “substantial amount of U.S. currency.” There were also several firearms located during the raid.
Combs was charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a hallucinogen, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of two handguns by a convicted felon. Bean was charged with was charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a hallucinogen and having a prescription not in the proper container.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a warrant on Crowley Lane in Madisonville, where they report finding a broken suspected heroin pipe, a baggie containing an unknown substances and a large amount of heroin. Ronald Banks, 32 of Madisonville, and Tristin Revelle, 19 of Madisonville, were taken into custody. Banks was charged with tampering with physical evidence and Revelle was charged with possession of heroin.
At 3 p.m. officers then executed a warrant at a residence on Island Ford Road in Madisonville. Inside officers report locating marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, a large amount of suspected THC edibles, pills and a “substantial amount of U.S. currency.” Nickolas Presley, 34 of Madisonville, and Brittany Spriggs, 36 of Madisonville, were taken into custody. Both were charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a hallucinogen and possession of an unspecified drug.
the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by the Sturgis Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
