Approximately two-thirds of Kentucky counties will have made the transition to regional driver’s license issuance by next month, according to the state Transportation Cabinet. Seven additional counties will join 67 that have already made the move over the past 18 months, including Butler and Christian in western Kentucky. The new counties in the state system will make the switch effective Nov. 29.
Hopkins and Webster were in the early wave of counties that eliminated driver’s license activities from their circuit court clerks’ offices, where renewals and testing had been based for decades. The nearest location for residents of those counties is in Madisonville at 56 Federal St., just off North Main St. and on the same block as Madisonville Police Department. There is also an office in Owensboro at 2620 KY 81.
To date, the state has opened 20 regional sites and promises more as counties continue to cease their local license business. The KYTC hopes to have all counties in the state network by June 2022, according to a Thursday press release.
KYTC claims the new system will provide a number of benefits for residents, including a safer process and an easier way to make appointments via their website, drive.ky.gov. Walk-ins are still welcome at the regional offices, and are seen first-come, first-served until available slots are filled. License business can also be conducted at “pop-up” locations in counties without regional offices. Those dates and locations are also available on the website.
“We are using technology to offer more service options, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal, and mail-in renewal,” Gov. Andy Beshear stated in the release.
Since the transition to online services, over 43,000 Kentucky residents have renewed licenses online, and over 1,000 through the mail. The system will use the photo currently on file for the new license.
The new state-run system includes standard licenses, commercial driver’s licenses (CDL), learner’s permits, identification cards, and REAL ID. Even for counties that have yet to make the transition, REAL IDs can only be acquired through and first-time applications must be made at the regional offices.
REAL ID is only required to fly commercially, visit military bases, enter secure federal facilities, and if one does have a valid U.S. passport or passport card. Enforcement of REAL IDs is set to begin May 3, 2023.
Driver testing will also be conducted by the Kentucky State Police at the regional sites. Those appointments can be made at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing, and are available most days of the week. This includes testing for permits, licenses, and CDLs. Those who pass the respective tests will be issued a temporary card to be used until a permanent document arrives through the mail.
