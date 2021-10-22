Property at the south east corner of Pride Avenue and US41-A in Madisonville that has long housed the maintenance department for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will soon be in the hands of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, allowing the company to continue moving forward with a planned $70 million investment in its Madisonville operation.
Madisonville City Council members voted earlier this week to authorize Mayor Kevin Cotton to execute a deed with the KYTC that will transfer the property to the Hopkins County Industrial Development Authority (IDA), which will in-turn transfer that property to Ahlstrom.
The property in question has been owned jointly by the city and county government since September 1900, according to the city. In September of 1950, the two entered into a deed with the state that transferred the property to the KYTC, but that deed included a “reverter” which returned to property to the city and county at such time as the state ceased to use use it.
In May when Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced a $70 million investment in a new glass fiber tissue production line in Madisonville, creating around 50 jobs at the facility, the KYTC property which adjoins land owned by the factory was quickly identified as a priority needed in the development.
“We are looking to exchange property with the cabinet so they can be prepared to move off of that property and Ahlstrom can use that for their expansion,” Ray Hagerman, president and CEO of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said in May.
Hagerman said while temporary headquarters might be needed for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but plans are being made for a new permanent location.
“We have obtained a facility on Nebo Road located at the corner of Bean Cemetery Road and are modifying it to fit our needs,” said KYTC Public Information Officer Keirsten Jaggers. “We will move in once the appropriate steps have been completed.”
Haggerman said the 50 or so jobs being created by th Ahlstrom-Munksjöe expansion are “good paying jobs” and are also job multipliers for the community.
“It almost means an additional job for every job created in the community,” said Hagerman. “That is why we love these kinds of expansions because these kinds of jobs are of the quality that allows us to expand in the community as well. We are very excited they finally chose to do this.”
Customer deliveries from the new line are expected to start in mid-2023.
Contact Matt Hughes at mhughes@the-messenger.com
