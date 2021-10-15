Beginning Monday, a portion of Island Ford Rd will be closed as a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet begins working on slide repairs.
Work will be conducted from mile point 13.16, one mile north of Otter Creek Bridge, to mile point 13.406, approximately a mile and a half south of Weldon Road.
The road will be closed for the duration of the construction, which is scheduled to last for 30 to 40 days. There will be no marked detour.
Scott and Murphy, Inc was awarded the contract to conduct the repairs in the amount of $565,491.
Other ongoing road work in Hopkins County:
• The work on U.S. 41-A in Madisonville is nearly complete, with the installation of traffic loops and paving efforts which should be complete by the end of November.
• The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises of continued lane closures on Interstate 69 in Hopkins County to allow for pavement rehabilitation. Work began Tuesday, Sept. 7. The project area is from mile point 93.7 to mile point 95.6 in Dawson Springs. Lane closures will be in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic, adjusted periodically as work progresses. Motorists should exercise heightened caution in the work zone: Slow down, eliminate distractions and be alert for slowed or stopped traffic ahead.
• Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) continues f a bridge deck overlay project in Hopkins County on KY 109/Charleston Road over Lick Creek. The improvements are between Sixth Vein Road and Eaves Road (mile points 7.24 — 7.26). The work began Sept. 27 and impacts both northbound and southbound directions of KY 109. Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. The speed limit will be posted at 55 MPH in the work zone. Motorists should assume this traffic pattern for 30 — 40 days. Be prepared for stop conditions. Acceptable load dimensions for this work zone are 10’.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.