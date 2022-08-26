Ashland Blazer 22, Boyd Co. 8
Bardstown 51, John Hardin 0
Beechwood 46, Paintsville 7
Bethlehem 25, Lou. Eastern 22
Bowling Green 42, McCracken County 7
Bracken Co. 8, Lewis Co. 6
Breathitt Co. 28, Powell Co. 6
Central Hardin 37, Lou. Butler 0
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28, Lou. Trinity 3
Collins 48, Bullitt Central 14
Cooper 41, Dixie Heights 36
Corbin 48, Whitley Co. 13
David Crockett, Tenn. 35, Letcher County Central 0
Dayton 52, Pendleton Co. 12
East Carter 20, Rowan Co. 0
Frankfort 52, Lynn Camp 0
Franklin Co. 69, Western Hills 0
Frederick Douglass 57, Lex. Tates Creek 8
Glasgow 48, Russellville 6
Great Crossing 12, North Oldham 0
Green Co. 34, Nelson Co. 29
Greenwood 36, Franklin-Simpson 13
Hancock Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 0
Harlan 22, East Ridge 16
Johnson Central 55, Lou. Fern Creek 19
Lex. Sayre 41, Fort Knox 0
Lloyd Memorial 47, Grant Co. 20
Lou. Ballard 12, Lou. Male 7
Lou. Christian Academy 48, North Bullitt 0
Lou. DuPont Manual 45, Floyd Central, Ind. 7
Lou. Fairdale 21, South Oldham 12
Lou. Holy Cross 36, IHS 0
Lou. Moore 32, Lou. Southern 25
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 54, Lou. Doss 0
Lou. Seneca 49, Lou. Shawnee 0
Lou. St. Xavier 44, Lou. Central 8
Lou. Valley 14, Lou. Waggener 12
Madisonville 46, Caldwell 7
Mason Co. 42, Montgomery Co. 14
McCreary Central 40, Hart Co. 10
Newport Central Catholic 19, Holmes 6
North Hardin 45, Lou. DeSales 6
Owensboro 62, Apollo 18
Pineville 43, Fairview 0
Rockcastle Co. 27, East Jessamine 17
Ryle 21, Conner 7
Scott Co. 43, Lex. Lafayette 6
Simon Kenton 42, Highlands 40
Southwestern 59, West Jessamine 20
Switzerland Co., Ind. 21, Gallatin Co. 8
Union Co. 42, Hopkins Central 0
Walton-Verona 14, Cov. Holy Cross 0
Williamsburg 22, Middlesboro 21
Woodford Co. 43, Campbell Co. 13
———
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.