Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Adam S. Whitman, 25, Earlington, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
• Dwaine M. Harris Jr., 38, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree wanton endangerment on Hopkins County complaint warrants.
• Shawn A. Cobb, 30, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Duane K. Mosley, 46, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Britney J. Ramsey, 31, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Matthew E. Jones, 34, Nortonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Roger D. McCarty, 40, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
• Kristopher I. Depriest, 23, Madisonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
