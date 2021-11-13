The Hopkins County Health Department reported the following food scores as of Nov. 8, 2021:

• Popeyes — 100

• Central Football Concessions — 99

No certified food protection manger

• McDonald’s (Ruby Drive) — 100

• Nu9ve — 99

Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning

• MadCity Nutrition — 100

• McDonalds (North Main) — 97

Grasse build-up on floor by vegetable oil tank

Wet mops on floor

Syrup spillage on equipment

• Pilot Travel Center — 95

Walk-in cooler not holding proper temperature

Paper towels stored on floor

Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning

Ice build-up on wall and floor of walk-in freezer

Sticky spillage in bottom drawer under coffee and cappuccino shelves

• Hasmukh (Wick’s Well) Deli — 94

Hood vent needs cleaning

Some items in cooler not covered

Drink nozzles need cleaning

Inside microwave needs cleaning

Tongs improperly stored

Ice School improperly stored

• Hasmukh (Wick’s Well) Deli Follow-up — 99

Hood vents need cleaning

• El Bracero — 96

Ceiling tile above large containers of chips need repairing

Ice scoop improperly stored on top of ice machine

Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning

Women’s restrooms need cover on trash container

• Subway (Mortons Gap) — 98

Cooler door needs repairing

• Casey’s Deli — 98

Items improperly stored in hand sink

Employee personal items improperly stored

• The Crowded House — 98

Eggs improperly stored above other foods

Employee personal items improperly stored

• Minit Mart Deli — 98

No hand towels at hand sink

Employee personal items improperly stored

Drink nozzles need cleaning

