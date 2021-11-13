The Hopkins County Health Department reported the following food scores as of Nov. 8, 2021:
• Popeyes — 100
• Central Football Concessions — 99
No certified food protection manger
• McDonald’s (Ruby Drive) — 100
• Nu9ve — 99
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
• MadCity Nutrition — 100
• McDonalds (North Main) — 97
Grasse build-up on floor by vegetable oil tank
Wet mops on floor
Syrup spillage on equipment
• Pilot Travel Center — 95
Walk-in cooler not holding proper temperature
Paper towels stored on floor
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
Ice build-up on wall and floor of walk-in freezer
Sticky spillage in bottom drawer under coffee and cappuccino shelves
• Hasmukh (Wick’s Well) Deli — 94
Hood vent needs cleaning
Some items in cooler not covered
Drink nozzles need cleaning
Inside microwave needs cleaning
Tongs improperly stored
Ice School improperly stored
• Hasmukh (Wick’s Well) Deli Follow-up — 99
Hood vents need cleaning
• El Bracero — 96
Ceiling tile above large containers of chips need repairing
Ice scoop improperly stored on top of ice machine
Inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning
Women’s restrooms need cover on trash container
• Subway (Mortons Gap) — 98
Cooler door needs repairing
• Casey’s Deli — 98
Items improperly stored in hand sink
Employee personal items improperly stored
• The Crowded House — 98
Eggs improperly stored above other foods
Employee personal items improperly stored
• Minit Mart Deli — 98
No hand towels at hand sink
Employee personal items improperly stored
Drink nozzles need cleaning
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.