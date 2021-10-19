Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton and the Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield issued a joint proclamation earlier this week proclaiming today, Wednesday, Oct. 20, as Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day in Hopkins County, honoring the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, which has supported business and commerce in the Madisonville area for the last 93 years.
“As a business owner myself, I understand how critical it is for every community to have its own local chamber of commerce,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “I also know how important it is for business owners, big and small, to become a member and take advantage of its advocacy and membership.”
He said that the chamber offers members the chance to network with other local entrepreneurs and learn from what they’ve learned through their experiences.
“Even after you have established yourself in the community for decades or more, it is still crucial to keep those connections strong to stay on top of local and regional trends, or perhaps try something new that might be working for someone else,” said Whitfield. “This is just one way we grow as a community, but it grows our business sector so much stronger.”
He stated that currently there are over 3,000 businesses in Hopkins County. While not all of them are chamber members, that membership is made up of businesses from nearly every type of business and trade available in the county.
“Most of them are also my personal friends,” Whitfield said. “There is a wealth of knowledge right here in the coalfield that we are blessed to have — and the Chamber makes it possible for us to utilize all those talents in practically all in one place.”
Chamber President Libby Spencer was recently named to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives Board. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives is an organization that provides professional development and continuing educations opportunities for local chambers of commerce, their staff, and volunteers. KCCE strives to provide assistance, resources, and grassroots advocacy to all chambers across the state.
Cameron Edwards, the 2021 chairman of the local chamber Board of Directors, said it is exciting to have Hopkins County represented on the board.
“It ensures that Hopkins County has a voice and a seat at the table,” he said. “The board appointment will certainly benefit our community beyond Libby’s four-year term.”
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is observed annually across the country on the third Wednesday in October.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
