UPCOMING

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have their meeting Tuesday, September 27th at 7:00 pm at the Government Center at 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by David Smith, Executive Director of Jefferson Davis Monument, Fairview, KY, “History Of The Jefferson Davis Monument”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Class of 1970 will host their 50+2 reunion on Saturday, October 1, at The Crowded House. Contact Gale Travis at 270-339-1963 for more information. Organizers are also seeking to locate a number of members of the class.

• Slaughters Christian Church will be hosting a singing, Sunday, October 2nd at 5:00 pm. The singing will feature the Gospel Pioneers of Hopkinsville, KY. It will be held at the Church at 135 Second Street in Slaughters, KY. An Ice Cream Social to follow. Everyone welcome.

• The Grapevine Family Resource Center Advisory Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 22.

ONGOING

• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.

• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

The class scheduled for Sept. 5th has been canceled as that day is Labor Day.

The next scheduled meeting will be on Oct. 3rd about Ky. Ghosts.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

