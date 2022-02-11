TODAY

• Women of Worth, a nonprofit outreach program, will be holding a Valentines Sip and Paint event on February 12 at the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville starting at 6 p.m.

TOMORROW

• The Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having a 3-part message series titled “Fruit of the Spirit” on Sundays, February 13, 20, and 27, beginning at 11 a.m. Each message will be ministered by Rev. Dr. Bernice Belt, founder of Stewart Girl Ministries based in Paducah. The church is located at 1540 Anton Road, Madisonville. All are welcome! As a COVID precaution, wearing of a facial mask is required of all attendees.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10:00 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

