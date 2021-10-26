Although work around the intersection of U.S. 41A/Nebo Road and Main Street in Madisonville is still ongoing, much of the work in the first phase of the project is now completed. From about the entrance to Ahlstrom-Munksjö om, the roadway is now opened for traffic, featuring four traffic lanes and and a turning lane.
The entire project began in 2018 and is expected to widen the road from Main Street to Industrial Road, just past the GE Aviation plant, from two lanes to five.
Crews from Louisiana-based WHC Energy Services recently began moving gas lines that run adjacent to the roadway at the intersection of U.S. 41-A and Lake Peewee Lane in preparation for the next phase of construction. That work forced Father and Sons Liquors to relocate to a new building further down Lake Peewee Lane.
The KYTC has not yet stated when construction will proceed.
Also on the state road plan is a project connected with the U.S. 41-A project. That plan is to widen North Main Street from its intersection with U.S. 41-A to Hospital Road. The ongoing work at that intersection has already laid the ground work for that project.
